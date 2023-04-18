CHICAGO — The Cook County Sheriff’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 64-year-old woman who was last seen on April 13.

Paula Gibbs, 64, of unincorporated Leyden Township, was last seen on Thursday, April 13 on the 2500 block of Mannheim Road after driving off from a motel.

She left the motel driving in her maroon 2011 Toyota Highlander with Illinois license plate DS43090. Her car has a broken headlight on the passenger side, according to authorities.

Gibbs is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a sweat suit and a black zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information on Gibbs whereabouts is asked to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Department at 708-865-4896.