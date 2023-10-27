COOK COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Friday for increased access to state resources and emergency personnel for Cook County residents impacted by severe weather and flooding.

Severe storms passed through Cook County on Sept. 17, producing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, low visibility and nine inches of precipitation.

The severe storm system caused substantial flooding, extensive property damage, power outages and blocked roadways.

According to a report by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, local resources have been exhausted, prompting the need for assistance at the state and federal levels.

“Many areas in Cook County suffered extensive damages due to last month’s torrential rain and flooding,” Pritzker stated. “To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents. I want to thank IEMA-OHS for their ongoing coordination.”

The disaster proclamation takes effect immediately.

