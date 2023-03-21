COOK COUNTY, Ill. — One suspect is still at-large and two people are in the hospital after a three car rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway that lead to a foot pursuit Tuesday.

According to the Maywood Police Department, their officers were called to the area of South 9th Avenue and St. Charles Road sometime Tuesday morning for a person waving a gun out of a dark grey BMW SUV.

After arriving in the area, officers found the vehicle in question near the intersection of North 6th Avenue and Lake Street and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled the area. Police terminated pursuit after the offending vehicle sped up going through the intersection of South 9th Avenue and St. Charles Road.

Afterward, a parked Maywood police officer saw the offending vehicle drive down the eastbound entrance ramp onto the Eisenhower Expressway near South 9th Avenue. Once on the Eisenhower, the offending vehicle continued driving at a high rate of speed and caused a multi-car collision on the highway between 1st Avenue and Des Plaines Avenue.

According to the Illinois State Police, troopers responded to I-290 eastbound at Des Plaines Avenue in Cook County around 11:46 a.m. on a report of a three-vehicle crash, involving one car that rolled over onto its side.

Maywood police said once the offending vehicle came to a stop, three offenders got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers responding to the crash scene were able to apprehend and arrest two of the three offenders, with one offender still being at large.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the scene of the crash.

Charges are pending for the two offenders arrested by Maywood police, who also recovered a loaded handgun at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Maywood police at 708-368-4131, or their anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.