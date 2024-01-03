CHICAGO — A preliminary, year-end report shows opioid deaths in Cook County remained steady while homicides were slightly down in 2023.

The Cook County Medical Examiners report shows 1,540 people died of an opioid overdose last year. While the figure is less than the 2,001 deaths in 2022, the report suggests the 2023 number will likely rise, pending final toxicology test results, pitting last year’s numbers on par with 2022.

Of the 1,540 confirmed opioid deaths, 90% involved fentanyl, slightly down from the 91% reported in 2022.

Last year, men made up 80% of overdose deaths, of which 56% were African American males. Caucasian males made up 27% and Latinos were 15%.

The age group most impacted is 50- to 59-year-olds, accounting for 27% of the overdose deaths.

The youngest death involved an 8-month-old boy in Chicago. The oldest death was a 93-year-old woman in Arlington Heights.

Year Opioid Overdose Deaths 2023 1,540* 2022 2,001 2021 1,938 2020 1,847 2019 1,295 2018 1,170 2017 1,167 2016 1,081 2015 647 *Preliminary data

The Cook County Medical Examiners report suggests that the office handled a total of 828 homicides in 2023, 651 of which occurred in Chicago.

Year All Homicides Gun-Related Homicides Chicago Homicides 2023 828* 729* 651* 2022 962 826 755 2021 1,094 1,007 839 2020 986 881 803 2019 675 588 533 2018 724 598 605 *Preliminary data

African Americans were the victims of 76% of homicides; Latinos were just under 18% of homicide deaths. Males accounted for 84% of homicide deaths.

The number of homicide victims under the age of 18 was 92. The medical examiner report adds that 15 victims of homicides were under the age of 10.

The National Drug and Alcohol Treatment Hotline is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).