CALUMET CITY, Ill. — Residents who suffered damage during last month’s severe weather in Calumet City could get some help.

President Joe Biden has already issued a disaster declaration for Cook County for the summer storms but Friday’s focus was on the storms that happened in September.

Teams with FEMA, the state emergency management, county and local officials went door to door to talk to homeowners in Calumet City. They conducted preliminary damage assessments and gathered information for the governor.

If the governor declares a disaster for the September 16 and 17 storms, then that would get the ball rolling to FEMA and Biden to see if another federal disaster declaration would be issued. This the way for federal assistance for homeowners .

From the summer storms, the deadline to apply for relief has been extended through the end of this month. Homeowners who were initially denied can also appeal.

For more information call 1-800-621-FEMA or visit disaster recovery centers setup across the county.