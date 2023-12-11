COOK COUNTY, Ill. – For years, Chicago’s Safer Foundation has worked with former inmates to help rebuild their lives after serving time.

Step one, always, is to get an ID.

Now, inmates leaving the Cook County Jail will have a much easier time obtaining that essential ID.

On Monday, Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a partnership to provide free state ID cards for inmates being released from Cook County Jail.

It’s the first program of its kind instituted for a county in the entire country, following a pilot program started two years ago on the state level to get inmates IDs upon release.

That program has been invaluable for people like Safer Foundation client Calvin Brooks, who served 22 years and got his ID within a week of being released.

“It’s a tremendous advantage for guys like myself who’ve been gone for a while to have the help,” says Brooks, who is now looking for a job.

“This is process to getting that. It’s the first step, and having that ID is one of the major components in that.”

Without possessing a valid ID upon release, former inmates face significant obstacles in reintegrating into society and rebuilding their lives.

“The incarceration system can act like a trap,” Giannoulias explained in a press conference Monday. “Once you’re in, it’s difficult to get out even after being released.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

“Equipping them with valid identification will help these individuals with the basic tasks like locating housing, securing a job, opening a bank account, enrolling in assistance programs and obtaining reliable transportation. Fulfilling these basic needs reduces recidivism, saves taxpayer money and makes communities stronger.”

Dart says Cook County’s program, the first of its kind at the county level, will help about half of those currently in custody.

“When people are talking about those strategies to fight crime, this has got to be right up there at the top, and it’s been foolish that we haven’t gotten there before,” Dart said.

For those who’ve served their time, it’s a big step to moving on.

“A major hurdle, I should say, because you need a state ID to any and everything,” Brooks said. “You can’t do anything without it.