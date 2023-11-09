CHICAGO — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is launching a free cell phone program to help victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

The partnership with the 911 Cell Phone Bank aims to reconnect survivors with their loved ones and restore their access to support services.

Abusers often control victims’ cell phones by paying for the bill, installing a tracking feature and managing passwords.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says about 40% of the survivors the office works with, do not have access to a phone.