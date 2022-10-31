COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County officials have released a Halloween themed, interactive map to raise awareness about rabies prevention.

It shows the locations where 11 bats in Cook County tested positive this year.

Rabies can spread when pets are exposed to the virus. They can pass it on to other pets and humans through a bite or a scratch and if left untreated, the infection can be fatal.

More information and view the map on Cook County’s website

Cook County offers the rabies vaccine at low cost and free. The final vaccine clinic of the year will be held on Saturday November 5.