CHICAGO — One lucky couple will start the new year on an exciting note.

On Wednesday, Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough selected Angelica Rodriquez and Alfonso Arroyo as the couple who will receive the first marriage license of 2024.

Every year, the first couple married in the New Year receives a gift basket of goodies, including a gourmet dinner, wine, cheesecake, dance lessons, and other fun items.

More than 200 couples applied for the chance to be the first couple to get married in Cook County in 2024.

Rodriquez and Arroyo will get married at the Cook County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Congratulations to the couple from everyone at WGN-TV!