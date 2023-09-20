CHICAGO — One-thousand people who have experienced homelessness and other personal challenges in Chicago and suburban Cook County now have permanent and supportive housing.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and health and housing leaders celebrated the success of the flexible housing pool program Wednesday.

Of the program’s participants:

60% of the adult are identified as having a serious mental illness.

70% of adults and 21% of youth have experienced substance abuse disorders.

38% of adults and 23% of youth had run-ins with the law.

Preckwinkle said programs like this, with low barriers that connect people to resources quickly, are needed to ensure safe and healthy communities.