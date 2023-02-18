COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A woman from Wisconsin is dead after a two vehicle crash on I-294 in Cook County, according to the Illinois State Police.

ISP said their preliminary investigation found that 26-year-old Brandon Rosemeyer — from Monroe, Michigan — was driving south on I-294 near mile marker 30 in lane three around 7:19 a.m. Saturday. Diana Garcia — a 59-year-old woman from Greenville, Wisconsin — was stopped in her vehicle in lane three due to a previous crash.

Police said Rosemeyer was unable to avoid hitting Garcia’s vehicle, so he crashed into into the back of Garcia, leading to Garcia and her passenger, 67-year-old Oscar Garcia of Menasha, Wisconsin, being taken to an area hospital for their injuries, where Diana Garcia was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time what condition Oscar Garcia is in at the hospital.

Rosemeyer reported no injuries on scene, according to police.

No other information is available at this time.