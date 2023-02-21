COOK COUNTY, Ill. — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed driving the wrong way on I-94 in Cook County Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP said troopers were called to the I-94 southbound ramp to I-80 eastbound in Cook County around 6 p.m. for a three vehicle fatal crash.

When troopers arrived on scene, it was determined — for unknown reasons — the driver of a passenger vehicle was driving the wrong way when they hit a truck tractor head on before crashing into another vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way was confirmed dead on scene, while no other injuries were reported.

As of 9:33 p.m., the I-94 southbound ramp to I-80 remains closed until further notice.

No other information is available at this time.