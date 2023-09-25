FOREST PARK, Ill. — A portion of I-290 in Cook County was shut down on Monday afternoon after a shooting, according to Illinois State Police.

Officers say they were called to the scene to investigate reports of a shooting around 2:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 at Des Plaines Avenue in Forest Park.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was hit by gunfire before the offender fled the scene.

Police closed the eastbound lanes of I-290 between 1st Avenue and Harlem Avenue while crews investigated the scene. All lanes have since reopened.

Police say nobody was injured in the shooting and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Those with information can also email tips to police at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Tips can be left anonymously.