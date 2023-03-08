COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Two former Cook County prosecutors face a combined 14-count indictment following a year-and-a-half investigation by a special prosecutor.

Lawrence Oliver II was appointed to the position in July 2021 after a county prosecutor admitted to having a relationship with a key witness in a case. That now former assistant state’s attorney faces charges including perjury, obstruction of justice, violations of the local records act, and official misconduct, while another former assistant state’s attorney faces charges of official misconduct.

The judge who ordered the special prosecutor originally said in 2021 there’s sufficient evidence that attorney committed perjury and others in the state’s attorney’s office may have covered for him.

This was the second special prosecutor appointed to investigate Kim Foxx’s office in about two years. The last one found abuses of discretion in the Jussie Smollett case.

This story will be updated further, check back later for additional details.