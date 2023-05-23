COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A bill headed to the governor’s desk will assist law enforcement in finding stolen vehicles by requiring automakers to provide location information.

HB2245 passed unanimously in both the Illinois House and Senate and, if signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, will force any car manufacturer which sells its vehicles in the state to create a 24/7 hotline. This hotline would be used by law enforcement, to include 9-1-1 center operators, to obtain a stolen car’s location to the best of a manufacturer’s technical abilities.

Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart helped to craft the bill and he wants to see similar legislation at the federal level.

Dart held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the state legislation and what he sees as its impacts on his own fight against carjacking in Cook County. View the full press conference in the video above.