CHICAGO — Keep an eye out. Crews from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be out on expressways in Cook County, and surrounding counties, over the next two weeks for a litter removal operation.

According to IDOT, crews will be out on the expressways during the weeks of Monday, Nov. 6, and Monday, Nov. 13, as they work to keep roadsides, interchanges, ramps and shoulders clean of trash and debris.

Officials from IDOT say the crews will conduct litter removal intermittently during that period but locations where it will be conducted are dependent on the weather conditions and subject to change.

IDOT provided the following list of expressways where clean ups will be conducted:

Interstate 290, (Eisenhower Expressway), from Wells Street to Higgins Road (Illinois 72), including the Army Trail extension.

Interstate 55 (Stevenson Expressway), from DuSable Lake Shore Drive (U.S. 41) to Reed Road.

Interstate 80, from Interstate 294 (Tri-State Tollway) to Interstate 355/

Interstate 57, from the Dan Ryan Expressway to I-80.

Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94), from, Mannheim Road (U.S. 12/45) to Ida B. Wells Drive.

Edens Expressway (Interstate 94), from Kennedy Junction to Clavey Road.

Bishop Ford Freeway (I-94), from Cottage Grove Avenue to I-80 • Stony Island branch, 103rd to 95th streets.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94), from Ida B. Wells to I-57.

Crews say lane closure will not be required while clean ups are underway, but equipment and workers could be present on the road and drivers are asked to use caution, slow down and offer maintenance teams space while passing on the expressways.

According to IDOT, similar operations will be conducted across the region on a rotating basis as weather permits.