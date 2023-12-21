CALUMET PARK, Ill. — The first ‘seniors only’ DMV opened for the Far South Side and southern suburbs in Calumet Park Thursday.

The goal is to help seniors avoid long lines to get driver’s licenses, IDs, car registration stickers and other DMV services.

This is the fourth ‘Seniors Only’ faculty opened by the Secretary of State Alex Giannoulias where older residents can get services on a walk-in ais without an appointment.

State officials will officially open the walk-in facility at the Calumet Township Senir Citizen Center in the 1200 block of South Ashland Avenue at 1 p.m.