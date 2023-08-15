COOK COUNTY, Ill. — President Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Cook County due to recent severe storms and subsequent flooding.

The declaration was made Tuesday specifically for those impacted by the weather events from June 29 to July 2. It will make Federal funding available to affected individuals in Cook County.

According to the release from the White House, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Funding will also be available for hazard mitigation measures.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.