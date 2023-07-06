COOK COUNTY, Ill. — The Mobile Overdose Prevention Outreach Unit aims to save more than lives.

Cook County commissioner Monica Gordan on Thursday helped celebrate the launch of what she called “a unique program that has the power to save lives and bring hope to our communities.”

Taxpayer-funded through the Cook County Department of Health, by way of a federal grant, the mobile unit will hand out the opioid-reversing drug Narcan and other FDA-approved supplies in what are called overdose prevention kits.

“A significant percentage of opioid overdose deaths reported in Cook County are from the south suburbs, so more resources and efforts to focus attention on the south suburbs are needed,” said Ron Vlasaty with the Family Guidance Center.

FGC will handle the day-to-day operation of the mobile unit and will focus on some of the hardest hit and economically challenged areas of southern Cook County. With overdoses skyrocketing amid the emergence of the highly potent and deadly drug fentanyl, county officials say the need is more significant than ever for such outreach.

FGC’S Mobile Unit will soon begin distributing overdose prevention kits. It will also conduct training on the administration of naloxone and the use of fentanyl strips for churches, healthcare providers and other community groups.

The plan for the program rollout is to provide over 20,000 overdose kits to residents of the Southland in 20 different zip codes.

“We sent the van out last week on a test run and the results were amazing. The van was out for four days in the communities out in the south suburbs and we saw over 100 individuals and passed out 73 Narcan kits and 292 other safe-use consumption kits,” Vlasaty said. “All those people that we talked to received harm-reduction counseling and a referral for support services.”

Tasked to help with the endeavor is Kelly Griggs, who will work the mobile unit for FGC.

“We want to give them the opportunity that if they can’t decide to make the change to their lifestyles, then to at least practice more safer options,” Griggs said.