CHICAGO — It’s the time of year to buy gifts for the ones you love, but it’s also when people fall victim to online scams.

That’s why the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Department is sharing tips to help seniors avoid credit card fraud and online shopping scams this holiday season.

Inside Mercy Circle near 99th and Pulaski Road on Tuesday, experts spoke about some of the best practices to prevent online scams. One tip offered to seniors was creating strong and memorable passwords. Experts also say that constantly checking devices for up-to-date security software is essential. Consumers should also limit shopping through trusted websites and sources.

The warning comes as the department deals with increasing phishing emails that promote false holiday deals. They say attackers may attempt to gather personal information by sending emails requesting that their target confirm a purchase, delivery, or account information.

State and local leaders say the safety tips are paramount for the holiday season, adding that Illinoisans who fall victim to scams should report the crimes to authorities.

“In this world we are in now, the bad guys are so much more sophisticated than ever before and they can get just about anybody if you are not careful,” said Ald. Matthew O’Shea (19th Ward).

Officials also warn locals about periodically reviewing bank statements for fraudulent charges.

“I think being aware and making sure that you know this could happen and just the proper protocol of reaching out and knowing it’s out there, I think, is the most important thing to know and not to think this will never happen to me because it can happen to anybody,” added State Representative Mary Gill.