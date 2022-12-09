COOK COUNTY, Ill. — The Cook County Sheriff’s Department is remembering a special dog who helped save lives and whose name had a special meaning.

The bloodhound’s name was in memory of Kelli Joy O’Laughlin.

The K9’s career included taking part in more than 1,000 searches.

Her first mission was for a suicidal man who she found in the woods and paramedics saved.

K9 Kelli and her handler became friends with the “real” Kelli’s mom and dad.

They were even together a few days before the dog died.

She was set to retire from police work, but died of cancer this week.

A new police K9 was already being trained. She will be named KJ in honor of Kelly Joy.