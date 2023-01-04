COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County property owners will have an extra month to pay their first installment of taxes this year.

The new due date for property tax bills is April 3, a one-month extension of the expected due date of March 1, the Office of the Cook County Treasurer announced Wednesday.

The extension comes after many Cook County tax bills arrived late last year, shocking many homeowners and business owners.

First installment bills will be mailed out in late February or early March, but Cook County officials say they are already available online.

Payments must be made before 11:59 p.m. on April 3 to be recorded on time.