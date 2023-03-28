COOK COUNTY, Ill. — The due date is near for Cook County property owners who were given an extra month to pay their first installment of taxes this year.

Property taxes must be paid by Monday, April 3 to avoid late charges.

The extension was due to many Cook County tax bills arriving late last year. Payments must be made before 11:59 p.m. on April 3 to be recorded on time.

Payments can be made online at cookcountytreasurer.com.