COOK COUNTY — With dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills dropping way below zero into the middle of the week, Cook County announced Monday morning that it has extended warming center hours through Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday, the county opened 24-hour warming centers in the north, west and south suburbs to help residents combat extreme weather conditions. The warming center hours will be extended to remain open until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents who do not have adequate access to heat are advised to seek respite at a county warming center.

The center locations are as follows:

Skokie Courthouse: 5600 Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL, 60077.

5600 Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL, 60077. Maywood Courthouse: 1500 Maybrook Dr., Maywood, IL, 60153

1500 Maybrook Dr., Maywood, IL, 60153 Markham Courthouse: 16501 S. Kedzie Ave., Markham, IL, 60428.

The county’s warming centers will provide water and snacks, as well as access to restrooms. Resident can bring pets in cages or carriers. If you do not have a cage or carrier, there will be a limited number available at each courthouse location. Municipalities around the county also operate warming centers.

The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS) reminds residents to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families during extremely cold weather.

Keep the following tips in mind through the cold winter months:

Never use your oven for heat.

Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard).

Make sure all portable heaters are unplugged when not in use.

Use electric space heaters with extreme caution. Avoid placing them near curtains or other flammable materials and turn them off before going to bed.

Keep heat at adequate levels or leave faucets open with a slight drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep moving. Your body generates its own heat when you engage in physical activities.