CHICAGO — Two men who helped catch one of the brothers charged with killing Chicago police officer Ella French were honored Thursday with an award for bravery.

The men were attending a family cookout when they heard a series of gunshots. A man carrying a gun ran their way and tried to climb a fence to get away. The two wrestled him to the ground and held him until police arrived.

Ella French’s partner, Carlos Yanez, Jr., who was also severely injured that night as well as the two people who are receiving the Crime Stoppers Civilian Award for Bravery.

Thursday night awards were presented by Cook County Crime Stoppers, which also honored local and federal law enforcement for their work.

WGN’s Ben Bradley emceed emceed the event.