CHICAGO — A Cook County correctional officer has been charged after he allegedly put handcuffs over his knuckles and hit an inmate multiple times in 2021, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Reginald Roberson Provided / Cook County Sheriff’s Office

According to a news release, Reginald Roberson, 52, was charged Wednesday after he allegedly hit a 29-year-old inmate multiple times in the jail’s receiving area on Dec. 29, 2021.

The sheriff’s office said the person he hit was treated for minor injuries. Their identity hasn’t been released.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with aggravated battery and official misconduct Class 3 felony charges, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office said the case was brought to the Office of Professional Review through several processes to identify excessive use of force or misconduct, including a jail supervisor reviewing camera footage, according to the release.

During the criminal investigation, Roberson was de-deputized and wasn’t working with inmates, the sheriff’s office said.

He was hired in March 1999 and the sheriff’s office is now seeking to terminate him through the sheriff’s merit board.