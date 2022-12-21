COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Preparations are well underway Wednesday for a Winter Storm Watch currently in effect for Cook County Thursday through Saturday.

Leaders plan to hold a press conference to “provide an update on winter storm preparations across Cook County and share safety tips for residents during the winter storm,” according to a release.

County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be joined by leaders from the Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security, the Department of Transportation and Highways, Facilities Management and Cook County Health.

This story is being updated, check back soon to see a recording of the full press conference.