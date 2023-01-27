CHICAGO — The city and county have jointly launched a new, free resource for individuals who need health or social services support: 211 Metro Chicago.
Now available via phone, text, or web chat, 211 Metro Chicago is a database search for all Cook County residents. The resource categories include:
- Food
- Housing
- Utility Assistance
- Child Care
- Disability Services
- Senior Services
- Education
- Employment
- Health Care
- Immigration
- Legal Assistance
- Substance Use
- Tax Preparation
- Transportation
- Veteran Services
- Youth Programs
A kick-off event was held Friday with remarks from United Way of Metro Chicago President & CEO Sean Garrett, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, among others.
View most of the event in the video above.
From the press release:
Visit 211MetroChicago.org to learn more, or to be connected with resources via web chat and web search. Dial 2-1-1 to speak with a local Resource Navigator on the phone. To connect with 211 Metro Chicago via text message, text your zip code to 898211.