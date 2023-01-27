CHICAGO — The city and county have jointly launched a new, free resource for individuals who need health or social services support: 211 Metro Chicago.

Now available via phone, text, or web chat, 211 Metro Chicago is a database search for all Cook County residents. The resource categories include:

Food

Housing

Utility Assistance

Child Care

Disability Services

Senior Services

Education

Employment

Health Care

Immigration

Legal Assistance

Substance Use

Tax Preparation

Transportation

Veteran Services

Youth Programs

A kick-off event was held Friday with remarks from United Way of Metro Chicago President & CEO Sean Garrett, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, among others.

View most of the event in the video above.

From the press release:

Visit 211MetroChicago.org to learn more, or to be connected with resources via web chat and web search. Dial 2-1-1 to speak with a local Resource Navigator on the phone. To connect with 211 Metro Chicago via text message, text your zip code to 898211.