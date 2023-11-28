CHICAGO — According to industry experts, there’s an enormous demand for welders nationwide, with experienced union workers earning more than $80,000 annually.

It’s a development that caught the attention of Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and piqued the interest of many individuals in custody.

“I never thought I would experience this at the Cook County jail,” said Christopher Sliwinski, who has been in custody on an identity theft case for a year and a half. But thanks to an innovative training program, the 32-year-old hopes to be certified by the American Welding Society and ready to step into a job and new life once released.

“I just had a son and I really want to be able to provide for him and have a good, stable life,” he said. “I think with this certification, I can really do that.”

Welding instructor Lee Bugg described the goal behind the training and certification program, which was developed by First Institute Training & Management Inc.

“We’re going to help them get in the door and be prepared for that interview,” Bugg told WGN News. “We are going to give them all the necessary tools and support to find employers that are willing to work with them and their unique situations.”

The five-week welding certification aims to give determined individuals being held at the Cook County Jail a second chance.

“The time I’ve spent here, with this program included, has completely changed my life,” Sliwinski said.

Bugg said he sees the determination from inmates, motivated by how a livelihood and career path can lead to transformations within.

“They want employment. They want to change,” he said.

“Your child can be proud of you now that you’re a provider and you’re there for them and helping the family,” added Dart, saying that case managers provide support and guidance to ensure a successful reintegration, thus breaking the cycle of crime.

“To give them jobs and skills that they can transfer to the community,” Dart says, “they’re not going to be committing new crimes.”