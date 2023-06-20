COOK COUNTY, Ill. — An attorney has accused a Cook County judge of making racist and derogatory remarks in a domestic abuse case.

“In 20 years, I’ve never experienced anything quite like that,” said attorney Matthew Fakhoury.

Fakhoury — a first-generation Arab American — said he’s never felt personally attacked in court, until earlier this year.

Fakhoury is representing a client accused of domestic battery and during a conference in the judge’s chambers regarding the case, he said judge William Hooks made racist remarks directed at him and his client.

“He likened the behavior of those accused of domestic battery or domestic violence to those of people who are controlling and abusive,” Fakhoury said. “Ank linked that to middle eastern men who are controlling and abusive and [he said] he shot and killed men like that when he was in the military.”

Fakhoury said the comments were hurtful, but that it was also clear to him that his client won’t get a fair hearing in this case.

“I said to myself, If I allow him to harass and intimidate me, he wins and I can’t do that,” Fakhoury said. “My job and my obligation is to be an effective advocate, whether a judge likes it or not.”

Fakhoury said he filed a motion asking for a new judge, citing Hooks’ comments show he could not be fair and impartial.

Hooks has an opportunity to respond to the motion filed by Fakhoury, but has yet to do so.

Hooks is a Marine Corps veteran who took the bench in 2008 and has presided over several high profile cases. In 2018, he was referred to anger management counseling and reassigned to administrative duties.

The case has been set for a status hearing Thursday and it goes before Hooks, who will then have to transfer it to another courtroom.