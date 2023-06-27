COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A 17-year-old from Robbins is charged with the November 2022 shooting death of a teenage boy discovered inside a Cook County forest preserve.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, on April 17, an arrest warrant was issued for Jahqwan Castillo on the charge of first-degree murder. A subsequent warrant was issued on May 18 for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon following a separate, unrelated investigation, deputies added.

Authorities later arrested Castillo on Monday in Lansing.

Now facing a first-degree murder charge, Castillo will be tried as an adult, deputies said. He is being held without bail at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

Photo of Jaiden Howard. (Photo courtesy of Legal Help Firm)

On Nov. 1, 2022, Cook County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Cook County Forest Preserve police to conduct a shooting investigation at the Kickapoo Meadows Forest Preserve, located near the 14000 block of South Thornton Road in Dixmoor.

At the scene, police discovered a 16-year-old boy, later identified as Jaiden Howard, of University Park, with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.