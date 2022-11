CHICAGO — People with the non-profit Humble Design have a special surprise for a deserving veteran.

Lillie Mae Choyce, 63, served in the U.S. Army and spent four years in Germany.

She was homeless and lived at A Safe Haven shelter, but recently found permanent housing.

On Veterans Day, Humble Design Chicago helped Lillie turn her new residence into a welcoming home.

They used furnishings, largely donated by the Chicago community, to decorate her home.