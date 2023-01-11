COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Five more misconduct lawsuits have been filed in Cook County against an Arlington Heights doctor and the DuPage Medical Group, now known as Duly Health and Care.

The obstetrician-gynecologist is accused of conducting intoxicated patient exams and sexual battery. WGN News is not naming the doctor because he has not been charged with any criminal offense.

However, one of the doctor’s now-former patients has decided to speak out publicly for the first time.

“There needs to be some kind of accountability about what happened,” said Karin Stortz about her 2019 prenatal visit with her OB/GYN.

Stortz described what her lawyers say was a familiar pattern.

“Dilated pupils, slurred speech, wasn’t making good eye contact with me,” Stortz said.

The visit was incredibly short, the former patient added.

“No looking at charts, no asking about anything, no measuring, no listening to the heartbeat of the baby,” Stortz said.

Michael Mertz and his legal team at Hurley, McKenna & Mertz pointed to patient surveys from the DuPage Medical Group, alleging that the company ignored numerous complaints.

“It is our belief that a person who is intoxicated can’t actually practice medicine,” Mertz said.

According to the lawyers, many incidents alleged in seven separate misconduct lawsuits focus on the northwest suburban Bartlett clinic and Wheaton.

“He was disciplined, but he was disciplined for not generating enough revenue,” said attorney Evan Smola.

“We think the evidence will show that they place profits over people. Profits over patients,” Mertz added.

Several of the lawsuits also allege inappropriate sexual contact.

Executives with Duly Health and Care responded to WGN News’ request for comment, saying, “We take any, and all allegations of misconduct seriously. Due to the nature of these matters, and out of respect for the parties involved, we will not comment further on these legal proceedings.”

The medical group adds that the Arlington Heights doctor ceased working for them in 2020.