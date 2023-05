COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Sheriff Thomas Dart is concerned with the backlog of unrecovered firearms after a gun permit has been revoked.

Dart said the backlog is “alarming” and has a “detrimental impact on public safety,” according to a press release from his office.

He plans to hold a press conference Friday to discuss his concerns and call for more resources to help local police agencies.

This story will be updated. Please check back later for additional details.