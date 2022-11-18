COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Court filing fees for adoptions in Cook County have long been three times that of fees in DuPage, Will and McHenry counties, until they were cut from $265 to $89, Tuesday.

The change came just in time for National Adoption Day on Saturday and an event on Friday where multiple families will officially adopt children and share their adoption stories.

The ceremony will be presided over by the Hon. Maureen Hannon, the Hon. Patrick Stanton along with Chief Judge Timothy Evans and county board president Toni Preckwinkle.

WGN plans to livestream the event in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 10:30 a.m.