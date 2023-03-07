COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Eleven vacant lots have been turned into 30 brand new three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood.

The new construction is a result of the Cook County Land Bank Authority’s “Buy Back the Block” initiative.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be joined by Cook County Commissioners Bridget Gainer and Bill Lowry, Land Bank Director Jessica Caffery, and developers Bonita Harrison, Keith Lindsey, DaJaun Robinson, Derrick Walker and Sean Jones Tuesday to celebrate the block-long redevelopment.

According to a release from Preckwinkle’s office, the developers “acquired 11 vacant lots on the 6300 block of South Evans Avenue through the Cook County Land Bank Authority to construct 10 three-flat buildings totaling 30 modern, 3-bedroom/2-bath residences now known as West Woodlawn Pointe. The development has been completed by a team of African American developers that have transformed the block, created more than 200 construction jobs and reinvested wealth back into the community.”

WGN plans to livestream this event in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 10:30 a.m.