COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County leaders are scheduled to announce $25 million in new funding to go towards addressing gun violence.

A release from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s office states she, “will be joined by Commissioner Monica Gordon, Assistant Secretary of the Illinois Dept of Human Services, Office of Firearm Violence Prevention, Chris Patterson, Executive Director of the Cook County Justice Advisory Council, Avik Das, and leaders from Youth Guidance and Cornerstone Community Development Corporation,” for the announcement.

No further details were provided in advance of the announcement however this story will be updated following the press conference.

WGN plans to livestream the event in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.