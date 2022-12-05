COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Take four matched numbers, plus a matched Powerball, and throw in a Power Play purchase, and you’ve got three lottery players in Illinois who have a winning ticket worth $200,000.

The Illinois Lottery announced the three winning tickets came from Saturday’s drawing where the numbers were 6 – 13 – 33 – 36 – 37 and a Powerball 7.

Two of the tickets were sold in Cook County while the third was an online ticket.

The exact locations are:

Tony’s Fresh Market at 5630 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL

Speedway at 8000 W. 95th St. Hickory Hills, IL

While those three tickets were the biggest winners in the Dec. 3 drawing, in total nearly 17,000 winning tickets were sold adding up to nearly $740,000 in prizes.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The next Powerball drawing is Monday night with a jackpot of $89 million.