Cook County workers end 18-day strike after tentative agreement reached

CHICAGO – Thousands of Cook County workers are going back to work.

The service employees union, SEIU Local 73, struck a deal on a new, four-year contract covering custodians, social workers, lab technicians and other employees.

“Cook County workers showed real bravery by going out on strike to demand respect from the county. This contract has real wins for workers that they should be proud of as it turns the page on decades of Local 73 members being considered second-class citizens at the county,” said Dian Palmer, SEIU Local 73 President.

The union staged an 18-day strike, their longest, calling for increased pay. The deal provides a total pay raise of 8%. Members will have to pay additional healthcare costs, however.

A panel of arbitrators headed by a neutral party will determine the remaining terms, the union added.

