Cook County voters cast ballots for judges in huge numbers

CHICAGO — More Cook County voters participated in judicial retention races this year than in any election in the past three decades, according to an Injustice Watch analysis of election data.

Participation in the retention races has generally trended upward since at least 1990, when less than half of voters, on average, made a choice in the judicial races.

But this year, seven in 10 voters, on average, voted in the 60 Cook County retention elections.

Voters kicked out one judge up for retention and brought four others to the brink, marking the second election in a row that a Cook County judge lost a retention bid. Not a single judge lost retention between 1992 and 2016.