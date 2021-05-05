Cook County Sheriff’s Office unveils new resource center

The Cook County Sheriff is teaming up with Roseland Community Hospital and other organizations to help support those facing a housing crisis.

Sheriff Tom Dart unveiled a new Community Resource Center Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department said the COVID-19 pandemic has left many in uncertain circumstances, from to economic instability to unemployment. And at the same time, exacerbated mental health and substance abuse issues,

Among the groups the center is hoping to help is people recently released from prison.

According to organizers, lack of housing and substance abuse are two of the major reasons why newly released prisoners return to crime. But the newly created community resource center will be a place for offenders their family members or anyone in the community in need help. The center will offer services for mental health, substance abuse treatment and housing.

“The CRC has also developed a database of governmental and non-profit social service agencies offering a broad array of assistance, and will be able to directly connect individuals to community-based agencies that can address their needs,” according to the website.

Dart and the department teamed up with community partners from the University of Chicago Health Lab, Roseland Community Hospital and Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities.

The sheriff’s program is staffed with professionals who can navigate the system helping people get back on their feet with employment and training.

Contact the Community Resource Center at (773) 405-5116 or email ccso.resourcecenter@cookcountyil.gov.