Cook County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman from Orland Township

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Police are asking the public’s help looking for a missing woman last seen Monday in unincorporated Orland Township.

Kimberlyn Salgado, 23, was last seen in the 16600 block of Grant Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Salgado is approximately 5’7″, weighs 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown overcoat, black shoes, sunglasses and a black purse.

Salgado drives a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Illinois license plate AZ76449.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-865-4896 or 911.