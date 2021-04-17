Cook County prosecutor who gave misleading description of Adam Toledo shooting video placed on leave: report

CHICAGO — A Cook County prosecutor was reportedly placed on leave for the misleading description he gave in court about the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo before the video release.

Sources told the Chicago Tribune that Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy was placed on leave Friday following his narrative about the video that circulated in the media for nearly a week, before the state’s attorney’s office corrected it.

During a bond hearing for 21-year-old Ruben Roman, who was with Adam, 13, the night of the shooting, Murphy described the altercation in a proffer: “The officer tells [Toledo] to drop it as [Toledo] turns towards the officer. [Toledo] has a gun in his right hand.”

Videos show Adam Toledo, 13, may have dropped gun as he raised his hands when CPD officer fatally shot him

But in response to a WGN Investigates inquiry, the state’s attorney’s office says the detail about Adam having a gun in his hand the moment he was shot was inaccurate.

“An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court,” Sarah Sinovic, a spokesperson for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, told WGN Investigates Thursday. It comes just before the Civilian Office of Police Accountability releases several videos of the incident.

Prosecutors also told the judge in Roman’s case that Toledo’s right hand tested positive for gunshot residue.