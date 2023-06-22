CHICAGO — It’s mostly good news when it comes to the Cook County fiscal budget for 2024, however there are still a short fall that is projected.

A $214.7 million surplus from a personal property replacement tax, and higher sales tax due to inflation, that expects to benefit Cook County. But heading into 2024, the county is forecasting an $85.6 million budget gap for next year.

That’s partially due to a $22 million higher pension payment than this year, due to reforms at the state capitol. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle thinks that deficit can be filled without raising taxes or making layoffs.

There are also 4,000 job vacancies, which the county says has helped in payroll savings. Many in the healthcare sector – including 700 registered nurse vacancies – which is a top priority to fill, by offering tuition reimbursement and retention bonuses.

Other costs for the county include caring for newly arrived asylum seekers, which costs an estimated $1.8 million a month and a projected $26 million for 2024.

Board President Preckwinkle will release her budget recommendations in October, and the board will vote in November.