Cook County lives lost to COVID-19 honored on first disaster declaration anniversary

CHICAGO – Cook County officials held a memorial service Wednesday to honor the lives lost to COVID-19. The ceremony marked the first anniversary of Cook County entering a disaster declaration.

Since then, thousands of lives have been lost.

Office of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle County president, Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller and top Cook County health officials attended, with many speaking about their own personal connection with the virus.

“In reflecting back over the last year, I and my incredible staff of the health department could never imagine being in the middle of a pandemic of this magnitude,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-lead of the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Cook County officials also thanked first responders.

“I have so much gratitude to every frontline worker in the county and across this country,” said Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison. “Thank you all very much and thank you to every person in cook county medical examiner’s office who witnessed these losses firsthand.”

The virtual ceremony commenced inside the Cook County Building Board Room in Chicago. Officials placed a wreath in the building in memory of the lives lost.