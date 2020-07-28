Cook County Board to vote on reducing funds to sheriff’s office

After a resolution passed Monday, the Cook County Board will vote on redirecting funds from the sheriff’s office.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson sponsored the proposal that has some support, but there’s some opposition too.

The resolution references disgraced Chicago police commander Jon Burge and to “redirect funds from policing and incarceration to public services.”

Sheriff Tom Dart believes the resolution is misguided at best and said he’s already been asked to cut his budget.

“I’ve been asked without this resolution to cut $90 million from my budget and I can’t reach a number like that and still function,” Dart said.

Dart said he’s already being asked to expand the sheriff’s office’s role in Dolton, Harvey, Robbins and some Chicago neighborhoods.

County Commissioner Sean Morrison is hoping to reach a compromise.

“We need law enforcement in place larger issue could be let’s help with the mental health. With that be local or federal standards for law enforcement training,” Morrison said.

A committee passed the resolution Monday night 16-1. It now moves to a full vote in front of the board.