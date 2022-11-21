COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced $5.5 million in funding Monday for more electric vehicle charging stations.

The funding will create a four-year initiative with a goal to install up to 75 dual port public electric vehicle charging stations.

Cook County said they are covering the cost of the EV station hardware, construction, installation as well as networking and warranty fees for the first five years.

“There are large gaps in access to public EV charging stations throughout the suburbs of Cook County, specifically in traditionally underserved communities on the south and west sides,” said Preckwinkle. “Bridging these gaps in access provides more residents the opportunity to consider the economic benefits of electric vehicle ownership.”

Cook County is seeking input from municipal leaders, residents, business owners and community organizations to find the most suitable locations for the public charging stations.

For more information and to suggest a site for a charging station, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/EVcharging.