CHICAGO — A life can be saved by simply stopping a bleeding injury and Cook County leaders on Wednesday got some hands-on training.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined county commissioners, local community leaders, and the Cook County Health trauma team for a Stop the Bleed event. The event trains residents to stop bleeding and potentially save a life during an emergency before first responders get to the scene.

The next step from here for many of these orgs is ordering the kits online, which are available for anyone to purchase. They range between $38 and $60 and include things like a tourniquet, gauze, and gloves.