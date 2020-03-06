Cook Co. Commissioner Jeff Tobolski resigning months after FBI raids his suburban offices

CHICAGO — Cook County Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski is resigning months after the FBI raided his suburban McCook offices.

On Friday, Tobolski submitted his letter of resignation to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. His resignation is effective on March 31. He did not provide a reason for leaving.

In September, FBI agents carried out raids at the village halls in McCook and neighboring Lyons. Tobolski is the mayor of McCook. The raids came just days after the feds raided the officers of Sen. Martin Sandoval.

Agents spent several hours inside the McCook village hall and left with “certain records,” according to the McCook village attorney.

The un-redacted search warrants show agents seized documents related to a pub that once operated inside the municipal-owned McCook Athletic and Exposition Center, known as the Max. They also removed hard drives and servers belonging to Tobolski, as well as documents related to the town’s police chief and another police officer.

The un-redacted warrant provides a glimpse of what agents are targeting.

A list of things to be seized included items “related to Latino Night at the Max, Chicago Cubs spring training trips provided by an unnamed law firm and air conditioning and heating service at Tobolski’s private residence.”

Both McCook and Lyons have earned reputations for cronyism, nepotism and double-dipping.

Jeff Toboloski makes $58,000 as McCook’s village president and another $85,000 as Cook County Commissioner, according to public records.

A Better Government Association database said Tobolski, at the time of the raids, had at least seven relatives on his suburb’s payroll.