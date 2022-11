CHICAGO — Federal law enforcement officials are set to announce a series of convictions in what they describe as “a significant federal gang trial.”

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch will be joined by Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Jeffrey Matthews of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

WGN is planning to livestream the event in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 3 p.m.